Dr. Robert A. Oppermann of Doylestown, Pa. passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was 92.Born in Chicago, Ill. on Aug. 26, 1928 to the late Reginald A. and Irene (Brouty) Oppermann, Robert resided in Montville, N.J. before moving to Doylestown 20 years ago.Robert received a Master of Science degree and Doctoral degree in Philosophy from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was formerly employed as a microbiologist at Nalco Chemical Co. of Chicago, Corning Glass Works of Corning, N.Y. and Cosan Chemical Co. of Carlstadt, N.J. Robert also worked as a scientific consultant after retirement.He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany at the Surgeon's General Laboratory at Heidelberg. Robert was a collector of Chinese Ink with a keen interest in Asian art, culture and food.He was the beloved husband of Lois Oppermann; the devoted father of Susan Reo and husband, Lou, Rob Oppermann and partner, Mark Geisler, and the late Leslie Oppermann; dear brother of Charlie Oppermann and wife, Janet, and the late Harold Oppermann and wife, Dorothy; the loving grandfather of Lauren Alonso and husband, Ruben, and Michael Reo and fiancée, Megan Burke; and cherished great-grandfather of Sofia and Nicolas Alonso.A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, Pa. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Marion Center Memorial Cemetery, Marion Center, Pa.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,Doylestown