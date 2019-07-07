|
Robert A. Ottey Jr., of Hatboro passed away suddenly Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was 69.
He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn G. Ottey, with whom he had shared 32 years of marriage.
Bob was born in Abington, a son of a late Robert A and Barbara A. Ottey Sr.
Bob is survived by three children, Kelly Ann Bellomo and her husband, Frank, Barbara Ottey and her husband, Marc, and Robert A. Ottey III and his wife, Andrea; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Travis, Sarah, Ryann, Raegan, Will, Whitney, and Greyson; a sister, Peggy Rauchut (Jack) and a brother, Billy Ottey. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Ottey.
Bob was a U.S. veteran serving as a Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps. He retired with more than 42 years of service with the Hatboro Police Department.
He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and loved all animals.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 10 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rord, Hatboro. His interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Aark Wildlife Center, 1531 Upper Stump Road, Chalfont, PA 18914.
