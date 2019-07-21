|
Robert A. "Bob" Parham Sr. passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Warminster. He was 80.
Bob was born in East St. Louis, Mo., and was the son of the late Gabriel and Verna Parham. Bob was the husband of Sarah "Sally" (Feby) Parham. The couple had shared 62 years of marriage and had resident in Warminster for 52 years.
Bob had retired from the Air National Guard as a Tac Air Controller and operations supervisor.
Bob enjoyed going to the casinos and traveling with his family.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Sally Wiley (Ed), Kathy Wallace (Ron), Terri Koenig (Mark), and Robert A. Parham Jr. He was the brother of Charlotte Logan, Charlie Parham, and the late Rennie Miller and James Parham. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.
Bob's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, and at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019