Robert A. Rodzwic died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.Bob was a graduateof Council Rock High School and a 1996 magna cum laude graduate of Temple University Law School and a Golden Key National Honor Society Bachelor of Arts (Juris Doctor).He was the son of the late David Rodzwic, and step-son of the late Edward Klaus. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Carlis (Tony).Bob is survived by his mother, Ruth R. Klaus, and his brother, Andy Rodzwic (Nancy) of Warminster, Pa.Services will be held privately.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel