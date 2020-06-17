Robert "Bob" Byron Blowers, died on June 14, 2020, from esophageal cancer, which had spread to his liver and lungs. He was 71.
Bob was born on August 4, 1948, to Margaret and Ferd Blowers of Ramsey, New Jersey. He graduated from Ramsey High School in 1966 and went on to take classes at Park College and Fairleigh Dickinson University.
At 20, Bob enlisted in the United States Army, earning the rank of Sergeant and was attached to a Special Forces unit for a tour of duty in Vietnam. Bob worked the entirety of his professional career at Mayer Berkshire Corp. in Wayne, N.J., heading data processing. He and his wife, Cathy, lived for over 40 years in Parsippany, N.J. and raised four children there before retiring to Pipersville, Pa.
Bob's greatest joy in life was time spent with his children and grandchildren, never missing the opportunity to cheer from the sidelines or attend a concert or special event. He served as a coach for the Parsippany Soccer Club and as an official for Parsippany Recreation Track & Field for many seasons. Bob was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He and Cathy enjoyed traveling and explored many of the National Parks. Bob enjoyed completing the daily Sodoku puzzle, had a passion for corny dad jokes and obscure trivia and his Thanksgiving turkey was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine (Flannery) Blowers, of Pipersville, Pa.; his son Kevin and wife Laurie; daughter Alicia and husband Matthew Giobbi; son Patrick and wife Eileen; daughter Meghan and husband Daniel Mangraviti; and seven grandchildren: Ava, Nikolas, Alexander, Connor, Makayla, Shaun and Christianna. He also leaves behind a brother, William and wife Carolyn, and a sister, Nancy.
A private service will be held at Scanlin Funeral Home in Chalfont, Pa. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Given the current restrictions on gatherings, attendance is limited to family. Following the viewing he will be buried at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 17, 2020.