|
|
Robert B. Johnstone Jr. passed away at his home in Perkasie on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was the husband of Hilda Johnstone and the late Jane Johnstone, who had passed in December 2014.
Born in Philadelphia, Robert was the son of the late Robert B. Johnstone Sr. and Genevieve Johnstone.
He had been employed as an Aeronautical Engineer at Naval Air Systems Command, the last two years of his career he worked for DARPA/ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
Robert was the father of Jeff Johnstone (Kathy), Susan Newswanger (Gerry), Lori Granato (Jeff), and Rob Johnstone (Wendy). He was the brother of Ginny Hammond, Barbara Bridge and the late June Sheppard, and is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Perkasie, 1600 N. 5th St., Perkasie, PA 18944, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately in Mechanicsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be sent to RE:VIVALS, 4 S. Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, www.revivalsoc.com.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 9, 2019