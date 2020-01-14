|
Robert C. Marquardt, a longtime resident of Doylestown, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was 93 and the husband of the late Geraldine Marquardt, who passed away in 2008.
Born in Long Island City, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine Maloney Marquardt.
Robert proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired as a Captain from the NYPD and also worked as a security guard at the Library of Congress.
He is survived by his son: William Marquardt, his wife, Ilka; his daughter: Patricia Mazzaro, her husband, Robert, all of New York; his grandsons: Michael Marquardt and Thomas Marquardt, his wife, Katherine, as well as his great granddaughter: Stella Rose.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. His viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020