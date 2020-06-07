Robert C. Whitley Jr. of Solebury Township passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was 95.
Robert was the husband of the late Josephine Ann Whitley.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Margaret Ann and Robert C. Whitley Sr.
Robert was a member of Solebury Trinity Episcopal Church in Solebury.
Robert was a renowned Bucks County artist and craftsman whose medium was fine woodworking. His studio was located in Solebury, Pa. Robert has numerous pieces still on permanent display in the Michener Museum in Doylestown, Pa., as well as other museums and places of interest around the country. One of the popular booklets "Treasures of Our Nation" outlines many of Robert's contributions to American History.
He is survived by his three children, Robert C. Whitley III, Esq., Jacqueline Hover, and Abigail Whitley, as well as his six grandchildren, Robert C. Whitley IV, Justin Whitley, Austin Whitley, Abigail Gable, Allison Whitley, Juila Onesti, and his good friend, William J. Lahr IV.
Robert's family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required in the funeral home. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the building at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as able to allow for others to arrive. His graveside service at Doylestown Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, it was Robert's request that memorial contributions be made to the James A. Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at michenerartmuseum.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Robert was the husband of the late Josephine Ann Whitley.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Margaret Ann and Robert C. Whitley Sr.
Robert was a member of Solebury Trinity Episcopal Church in Solebury.
Robert was a renowned Bucks County artist and craftsman whose medium was fine woodworking. His studio was located in Solebury, Pa. Robert has numerous pieces still on permanent display in the Michener Museum in Doylestown, Pa., as well as other museums and places of interest around the country. One of the popular booklets "Treasures of Our Nation" outlines many of Robert's contributions to American History.
He is survived by his three children, Robert C. Whitley III, Esq., Jacqueline Hover, and Abigail Whitley, as well as his six grandchildren, Robert C. Whitley IV, Justin Whitley, Austin Whitley, Abigail Gable, Allison Whitley, Juila Onesti, and his good friend, William J. Lahr IV.
Robert's family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required in the funeral home. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the building at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as able to allow for others to arrive. His graveside service at Doylestown Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, it was Robert's request that memorial contributions be made to the James A. Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at michenerartmuseum.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 7, 2020.