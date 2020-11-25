Robert Carl Gransbury
May 21, 1975 - Nov. 17, 2020
Robert passed at his residence in the arms of his wife and surrounded by immense love, in Horsham, PA after an extended illness.
He is preceded in death by his father R.F. Gransbury. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and daughter Niyah. His mother and stepfather Bonny and Don Henderson, His step mother Nikki Gransbury, brothers Zechariah (Amanda) Gransbury, Neil Gransbury, Jason(Marisella) Henderson, and sister Kimberly (Anthony) Ryder, mother in law Debbie Decker, father in law Calvin Shoenberger, GG Lois Decker, brothers-in-law Josh (Sharla) Shoenberger, Benjamin Shoenberger, Rachel (Jarod) Kennedy, and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Melbourne, Florida and moved to Bedford, PA where He graduated in 1993 at Chestnut Ridge High school. He received his bachelor degree from Purdue University. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, serving in Altoona, PA. He was a devoted husband and father who made the lives of those around him better just by being in it. He loved all things technology and worked at PetroChoice where he was the director of business intelligence in Philadelphia, PA.
Memorial service will be held on December 5th 2020 at 10:00 am. Crossways Community Church: 3805 Mill Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.
Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home (www.bryersfh.com
)