Robert Craig Pinkerton

Robert Craig Pinkerton Obituary
Robert C. Pinkerton of York, Pa. died Sunday, June 2, 2019, due to heart failure. He was 75.

A native of Dolyestown, Pa., he lived in Missouri and Indiana for 10 years then moved to York in 1979.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Timothye Clough Pinkerton; his son, Stuart Eric Pinkerton; his sister, Linda P. Bengtson of Doylestown; and his three beloved grandchildren, Darcy, Emily and Alexander.

There will be an open house celebration of his life at the family home in York from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Donations in his honor may be made to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on June 5, 2019
