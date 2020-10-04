1/
Robert D. (Bob) Grim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) D. Grim, 72, of Coopersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born in 1948 to the late Harvey (Donald) and Joyce (Detweiler) Grim.

After graduating high school in 1966, Bob served in the US Navy, following in his father's footsteps.

In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and vacationing with extended family. He loved wood working and was continuously building additions onto his garage to house his many beloved John Deere tractors. Bob loved his family very much and had immense pride watching his two grandsons grow up.

Bob is survived by two children; Heather Grim (Leslie), Jared Grim and two grandsons, Ethan and Caleb Grim, all of Coopersburg, Pa. He is also survived by his supportive and caring brother, George R. Grim of Revere, Pa.

At our father's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem, Pa.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert W Snyder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved