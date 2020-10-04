Robert (Bob) D. Grim, 72, of Coopersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born in 1948 to the late Harvey (Donald) and Joyce (Detweiler) Grim.
After graduating high school in 1966, Bob served in the US Navy, following in his father's footsteps.
In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and vacationing with extended family. He loved wood working and was continuously building additions onto his garage to house his many beloved John Deere tractors. Bob loved his family very much and had immense pride watching his two grandsons grow up.
Bob is survived by two children; Heather Grim (Leslie), Jared Grim and two grandsons, Ethan and Caleb Grim, all of Coopersburg, Pa. He is also survived by his supportive and caring brother, George R. Grim of Revere, Pa.
At our father's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to the American Cancer Society
or St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem, Pa.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.