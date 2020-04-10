|
Robert D. Harvey of North Wales, formerly of Ambler, passed quietly on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was 97.
Born and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1923, he was the son of the late Doris and John Harvey, who was the Editor of The Twin Falls Telegram and columnist for the Statesman. Robert held a degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Colorado.
During World War II, he was sent to the Pacific Theater, where he served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps erecting antenna towers. Robert relocated to the Philadelphia, Pa. area following the war, when he took a position as an engineer with the Philco Corporation. In the early 1950s he took a position with IBM Corporation as a customer field service engineer, retiring in 1987.
Robert was born to be an engineer. His daughter Lisa once reported that on family vacations he would often repair the electronics in their motel rooms!
Robert was married to the late Elizabeth A. Duerst of Philadelphia for over 70 years. They were members of the Pleasantville United Church of Christ, Chalfont, and at Sunday family dinners would often discuss the sermon their pastor gave that morning.
His daughter, Lisa Harvey Goscinsky, age 64, preceded him in death January 2017.
He is survived by his son-in-law, Stephen J Goscinsky of Ringoes, N.J., his grandson, Andrew S. Goscinsky of Interlachen, Fla., and many great friends.
A limited viewing following the COVID 19 guidelines will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, at the Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, Pa., where services with a maximum of 10 people will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 10, 2020