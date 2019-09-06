Home

Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Robert D. Trouts


1928 - 2019
Robert D. Trouts Obituary
Robert D. Trouts of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, while sleeping peacefully in his home. He was 90.

He was born Sept. 12, 1928 in Harrow, Pa., a son of the late Harry Sr. and Madeline Cassidy Trouts.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a service manager and salesman for Good Brothers Ford in Ottsville and later as a sales manager for Hilton Equipment in Doylestown. He and his wife, Peg, also owned and operated the Brenda Jane Shop in Ottsville.

Bob was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Ferndale, Pa., and the Keelersville Club, Perkasie, Pa. He enjoyed repairing and restoring tractors.

He will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Margaret "Peg" Phillips Trouts. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews with heart felt thanks to his nephew and caregiver, Rodney Pursell.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Louise Trouts, who died in 1990, two brothers, Harry Jr. and John, and five sisters, Ruth, Salome, Katherine, Marie and Gloria.

As per Bob's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4050 Durham Rd. or to the Ottsville Fire Company, 249 Durham Rd., both of Ottsville, PA 18942.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.

rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 6, 2019
