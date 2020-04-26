|
|
Robert David Van Horn passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Abington Hospital with his loving family by his side, and those who couldn't be were in his heart. He was 72.
Son of the late Robert Roland Van Horn and Kathryn Martin Van Horn (Hunter), he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Karen Lee Van Horn (Lee).
He is survived by his children, James Van Horn of Churchill, Md., David Van Horn (Elisa) of Horsham, Pa., and Beth Augustine (Paul) of Horsham, Pa.; his sister, Mari Alice (Carlo) of LeRaysville, Pa.; nine grandchildren, David (Alicia) of Abington, Pa., Ashley of Horsham, Pa., Jessica (John) of Broken Arrow, Okla., Nick of New Hampton, Mo., Justin (Shande) of New Hampton, Mo., Taylor of Churchill, Md., Cailin, Dylan, and Allyson; and eight great-grandchildren, Grace, Luke, Emma, Thomas, Trevor, Amelia, Jase, and Rayden.
A graduate of Upper Dublin High School (1965), Robert attended Delaware Valley College and earned his B.A. in Animal Husbandry in 1975. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and served until 1970; he served in the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Robert was a K-9 handler, trained German Shepherds, managed a farm, enjoyed photography and studying history, horses, racehorses, reading, and telling stories.
A graveside service was held privately. A celebration of Robert's life will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020