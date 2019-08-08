|
Robert E. "Bob" Detweiler passed peacefully Aug. 5, 2019, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, Pa. He was 85.
He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Erdman) Detweiler.
Bob was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Quakertown, Bucks County, to the late Earl and Edna (Landis) Detweiler. A 1951 graduate of Quakertown High School, he went on to earn a degree from Moravian College in 1955 before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
As a young man, Bob played collegiate and then semi-pro basketball, including a season alongside future NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain with the Quakertown Fays.
Bob worked 35 years for W.R. Grace in his hometown, traveling the country as a sales representative and manager. He was active in the community as a member of the Quakertown Jaycees and a board member of the Quakertown YMCA.
A loving father and grandfather, Bob retired to the Penn National Community in Fayetteville, Pa., where he was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. In retirement, he was an adventurous traveler with his long-term companion Katrina Stanford, an enthusiastic-if-unspectacular golfer and a loyal fan of all his grandchildren's soccer, baseball, basketball and golf teams.
Bob is survived by two sons, Thomas Detweiler (Robin) of Red Lion, Pa., and David Detweiler (Judi) of Woodsboro, Md.; a daughter, Susan Rossum (Eric) of Annandale, Va.; plus seven grandchildren, Eric Detweiler (Jill), Jameson Detweiler, Lindsay Rossum, Ethan Detweiler, Alexander Detweiler, Ryan Rossum and Bennett Detweiler, with a great-granddaughter to be born in October. He is also survived by a brother, John Detweiler (Marcia) of Naples, Fla.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in November.
