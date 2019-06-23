Home

Robert E. Goodwin Jr.

Robert E. Goodwin Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Goodwin Jr., formerly of Hatboro, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in Pueblo West, Colorado. He was 68.

He was born Nov. 3, 1950 in Abington, Pa. to the late Robert E. and Nancy Goodwin.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Mulligan (Timothy) of Horsham and Emily Goodwin of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward (Magdalena), Kathleen (William), and Cecilia (Richard), all of Hatboro, Nancy Nelson of Horsham, and Mary Beth Dougherty (Joseph) of Willow Grove, 14 nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins.

A memorial service will be held later this summer.

Published in The Intelligencer on June 23, 2019
