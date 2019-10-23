|
Robert E. "Emmett" McCullough of Warrington passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bristol House.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William P. McCullough and Helen Eaton McCullough.
Emmett grew up in Havertown and spent much of his adult life in West Chester, Pa. and Lewes, Del., and had a long career as an iron worker. He enjoyed boating, golfing, playing pool and going out to breakfast with friends.
In addition to his parents, Emmett was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret A. Prieto, and his loving wife, Joanne N. Couché.
Emmett is survived by his son, Michael McCullough; daughter, Christine Johnston (Andy); step children, Richard Couché, Kristin and Alicia Couché; sisters, Dee McCullough and Sister Suzanne McCullough, IHM; as well as two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Andrew Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, where the family will greet guests after 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emmett's name may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019