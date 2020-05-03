|
Robert E. "Bob" Minder of Warminster died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in King of Prussia, Pa. He was 74.
Born in Philadelphia, Bob was the beloved son of the late Charles A. Minder and the late Irene A. (Fecinko) Minder. He was the loving brother to his devoted siblings, Irene A. Little (the late Ronald) and Thomas E. Minder (Paula). He was preceded in death by Charles A. Minder Jr. Bob was the loving father of Kathryn J. Tenerelli (Stephen) and Sean M. Minder (Jennifer). He was the cherished grandfather of Alexander, Justin, Ryan, Julia, Ashley, and Clara. He also will be missed by his many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Margaret Richards and her family.
After graduating from Upper Moreland High School, Bob went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Statistics from LaSalle University and a Master's degree in Mathematics from Villanova University. Bob then had a successful career as an engineer at NADC in Warminster. He also taught undergraduates at night. Bob also was an avid runner, and participated in several basketball leagues over the years. He was devoted to his two children and his family and friends.
After contracting an acute illness, Bob required assisted living, but he never lost the spirit or humor which endeared him to friend and family. His puns were legendary and he would inflict them on friend and foe alike.
A private viewing and service was held Wednesday, April 29, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home. Interment was held privately in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020