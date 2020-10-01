1/
Robert Earl Holmquist
Robert Earl Holmquist passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 93.

Bob was the son of the late Leonard and Sarah Holmquist and was preceded in death by his beloved son Robert Holmquist Jr. and his precious daughter Sarah "Sally" Holmquist.

He is survived by his beloved Doris, wife of 71 years; his son Thomas Holmquist; daughters Nancy Holmquist Kuhnel and Christine Hafner; sons-in-law Frank Kuhnel and Brian Hafner; daughter-in-law Linda Holmquist; seven grandchildren; two granddaughters- in- law and three great grandchildren.

Bob proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II and founded World Flavors, a family business now in its 50th year.

He had a deep abiding love for God and was a member of Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church. Bob touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, gentle and generous man.

A graveside service will be held at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.

To share a memory of Bob or express your condolences to his family, please visit the funeral home's website listed below.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home

Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
