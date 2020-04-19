|
|
Robert Emerson Jack, of Doylestown passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Pine Run Retirement Community Health Center in Doylestown, Pa. He was 91.
Mr. Jack, known as Bob, is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bette (Topley) Jack, his daughter Amy Jack Powless (Wayne) of Darien, Conn.; and two granddaughters, Emma Jack Powless and Sarah Davison Powless.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Jack in 2002.
Bob was born in McKeesport, Pa. to Mildred and Ralph Jack and was raised in Pitcairn. After graduating from Pitcairn High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and he proudly served in the Korean War.
After his service to his country, he attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University) where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He met Bette while in college, married in 1960, and they settled in Long Island, N.Y. where Bob worked for Hazeltine Corp. After many years as an electrical engineer, Bob followed his passion for gardening and turned his self-taught knowledge into a retail garden shop business in Huntington, N.Y. He and Bette owned Main Street Nursery & Florist for 27 years.
After retiring, they moved to Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pa. in 2008.
Bob will be remembered as a warm, quiet and generous man who was a voracious reader and passionate gardener. His volunteer efforts took him from the Lions Club in Huntington to the Chalfont, PA club.
In addition, he was a very active member of the Huntington United Methodist Church. It was fortunate that Pine Run had a greenhouse on the premises where Bob was instrumental in getting residents interested in gardening and growing house plants.
A memorial service will be planned for the summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the PARVEE fund at Pine Run Retirement Community, 777 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont, Pa.
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020