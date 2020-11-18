1/
Robert Emil "Bob" Rohrer, age 68, died Sat, Nov. 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. Born Jan. 4, 1952, in Brackenridge, he was the son of the late Emil Otto Rohrer and Dorothy Harding. Bob was dedicated to the friends of Bill W. for 21 years. He loved his dogs, Zeus and Spartacus, and growing tomato plants in the summer. He is survived by his daughter Heather Surine, a grandson and 2 sisters. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sat. Nov. 21, 2020, at Morningstar Fellowship, 429 S. 9th St., Quakertown. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com

Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
