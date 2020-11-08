Robert Eugene "Bob" Reinmiller of Warminster, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home with his wife, Judith (Miller), by his side. He was 76.



Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late Edward and Grace (Kichdoerfer) Reinmiller.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judith, their three children, Terri Jones (David), Todd Reinmiller (Kelly), and Tami Straight (Scott), and his three grandchildren, Camryn, Beatrice, and Samuel. He is also survived by his twin brother, Richard of Sarasota, Fla., and his sister, Jayne (Saybolt) of Hartland, Wis.



Bob grew up in Hatboro, Pa. and graduated from Upper Moreland High School, Class of 1963. He played football and wrestled on U.M.'s first wrestling team. He then went on to Williamson Trade School, where he studied the masonry trade and later joined the U.S. Navy SeaBees and toured Vietnam, where helped build hospitals.



Bob wed Judith in 1967, then moved to Warminster, where they enjoyed a wonderful life in the best neighborhood ever. During these very busy years Bob worked for Miller & Son Paving for 48 years. Bob also started his own business, The Soot Slayer Chimney Sweep. Along with Judith, they turned this venture into a strong 35-year business providing the best chimney cleaning ever! As a result, they met many great customers and he would always say "Good luck will rub off when I shake hands with you!"



A private gathering will be held with the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Robert's name to Saint John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where he was a charter member.



