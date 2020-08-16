1/1
Robert F. Webb
1936 - 2020
Robert F. Webb of Haycock Township died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was 83.

He was the husband of Thelma P. (Haddon) Webb. He was born Oct. 22, 1936, in Philadelphia, to the late Irving and Anne (Knevels) Webb.

Robert was a structural steel fitter for FMC Corporation, Colmar, for 31 years until 1986, and then a custodian at Quakertown School District for 12.5 years until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Applebachsville; Civil Air Patrol for 32 years, 2nd Lieutenant; Haycock Zoning Board; Paletown Rod and Gun Club; Iron Workers Union, Local 755; CASME: Coopersburg Area Society of Model Engineers.

In addition to his loving wife 47 years, he is survived by his children, Michelle F. Horvath (David R.) of Springtown, and Robert S. of Scotland, Md.; four grandchildren, Edwin Robert, Michael Scott, Alena Elizabeth, Ian David; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph I.

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.18, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown followed by the service at 8 p.m. The interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Applebachsville.

Expressions of sympathy may be recorded at the funeral home's Web site below.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 or the Quakertown branch of the S.P.C.A., 60 Reservoir Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951, would be appreciated

Heintzelman Funeral Home,

Hellertown

www.heintzelmancares.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
18
Service
08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
19
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
