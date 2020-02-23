|
Robert F. Wolfinger, Jr., of Quakertown died Friday Feb. 21, 2020 in Valley Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Coopersburg surrounded by his loving family. He was 64.
Born in Quakertown, he was the son of Robert F., Sr. and Mae (Tarantino) Wolfinger of Quakertown.
He enjoyed music, collecting records and CD's and watching classic T.V. shows.
He was a frequent vendor and patron of the Quakertown Farmers Market. Bobby also loved to ride his bike and could be seen throughout the area doing so in all kinds of weather.
He was also a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Quakertown.
In addition to his parents, Bob and Mae, he is survived by his siblings, Gary (Sandy) of Quakertown, Patti Musselman (Thomas) of Sellersville, Craig (Fern) of Sellersville, Sandy Joynes (Lance) of St. Croix and Sue Dimmig (Dean) of Perkasie. He is also survived by extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening, Feb. 24, 2020 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1811 N. Old Bethlehem Pike Quakertown PA 18951.
Call from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family on Tuesday Feb. 25, in Christ Union Cemetery, Trumbauersville. Memorial contributions can be made to the church memorial fund at the above address.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020