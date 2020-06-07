Robert G. Foulkes passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 37 years, Judy S. Johnson, his stepdaughters, and the loving staff of NHC Farragut retirement community.Born Aug. 16, 1923 in Oakland, Calif., Robert was the only son of Horace G. and Margaret V. Foulkes. His early years were spent under the care of his grandparents on Oswego Lake, Oregon. He moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. to join his father and stepmother, Florence, graduating from Curtis High School. He achieved honor roll, Permanent Class President, Student Body Vice President, and participated in Marshal Squad and cheerleading.He was a member of The Boy Scouts earning his Eagle Scout with silver palm and Second Degree Order of the Arrow. He also served as Scoutmaster at the Brooklyn Boy Scout Camp. This led Bob to pursue Forestry at N.Y. State College. He later transferred to Syracuse University and then Eastern Baptist Seminary. From there Bob went on to attain a B.A. from Temple University, Bachelor of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and Doctorate of Sacred Theology from Temple University. During those college years, Bob participated on the wrestling team, served as a summer Life Guard and Water Safety Instructor, a Youth Minister and Student Summer Supply Minister in Heavener, Okla.Bob was ordained by the Philadelphia Presbytery in 1950. He served as hospital Chaplain at Philadelphia Presbyterian Hospital for approximately 12 years. He became Pastor of Newtown Presbyterian Church in 1963, where his first wife, Connie, and her two sons made many dear and lasting friends. Bob became Director of the Northeast Career Center in Princeton, N.J. in 1973, where he applied his wisdom and good listening skills to help counsel and advise future Theologians.In 1983 Bob and Judy married and moved to Asheville, N.C., where they pursued their many interests during retirement. They enjoyed motorcycle riding, canoeing and travel adventures from Alaska to England. Robert enjoyed reading, cigars, coffee and learning new things. He played clarinet and saxophone, learned Italian, German and Swedish and became a master woodcarver. He studied and mentored with many fine North Carolina wood carvers.He was known as Robert, Bob, Dad and Grampy. His charm, clever wit and great wisdom will be remembered by his surviving family: Julia Summerson Johnson (wife), stepdaughters, Abbie Keiser (Karl, husband) and Susan Duncan, step daughter-in-law, Michelle Summerson, and stepsons, Paul and Daniel Kesler (Linda, wife). Loving memories will be enjoyed by his step grandchildren, James Keiser, Austin and Claire Duncan, Sarah and Michael Summerson, Patricia Young and Jacqueline Purdham, and step great grandchild, Daniel K. Kesler.In 1997, Robert wrote: "A thankful spirit rejoiceth the soul and holds it near to the heart of God." The Gospel according to Robert 1:1. We are all thankful to have known Bob and to have been a part of his long and beautiful life.A memorial service will be held in Newtown at a date to be determined. Robert will be interred in the Historic Old Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Messages and well wishes can be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Swartz/Givnish of Newtown