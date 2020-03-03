Home

Robert G. "Bob" Klovekorn passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. A World War II U.S. Navy veteran, Bob was 95 years old.

Born in Oradell, N.J., Bob was the beloved husband of the late Jane Hummers Klovekorn, son of the late George L. and Kathryn Coyne Klovekorn, and brother of the late Marjorie Pecoraro.

He will be dearly missed by his loving children, Robert Jr., Paul, Mary, Steven (Carol), Peter (Belinda), and Jean, and is fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Brendan, Allyson, Amanda, and Stephanie.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown. His interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (www.svdpusa.org); the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org); or The Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic (www.aschealthclinic.org) would be appreciated.

www.fluehr.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 3, 2020
