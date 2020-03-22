|
|
A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Robert George Smell, passed on March 18, 2020. He was 82.
He went to be with the Lord peacefully at home holding his wife's hand and surrounded by family.
Bob was the loving husband to Dolores M. Smell, for 62 years.
He was born in Quakertown Hospital, Quakertown, Pa.
He was the son of the late Willis P. and Sadie M. (Reiter) Smell.
Graduating from Quakertown Community High School in 1956, Bob became a machinist apprentice at Bethlehem Steel directly after. He worked as a machinist and mold maker for 42 years; 30 of which were spent at Thomas & Betts. Bob spent much of his free time on nice days working outside in his flower beds, he was an avid Penn State football fan as well as a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was a family man until the end, spending his last moments with those he cared for the most. When surrounded by all of his loved ones in his final weeks, he said "It doesn't get any better than this."
Bob was a charter member of the Haycock Fire Company, holding the position of assistant chief during his time there. Once moving to Dublin, Pa., he became a member of the Dublin Fire Company where he most recently celebrated 50 years of membership. During his time with the Dublin Fire Co., Bob held positions of assistant chief, secretary, and trustee. He was a member of the Haycock Historical Society and was very proud of his Haycock roots.
Bob is survived by his wife: Lorey of Dublin, children: daughter Judy Markley of Perkasie and son Jeff Schmell (wife Sherri) of Sellersville, grandchildren: Steve Moyer (fiancé Amie Galambos), Tyler Schmell, Sadie Markley, Nolan Schmell, Eliza Schmell, and Bryce Schmell, and one great-grandson: Avery Moyer.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Dublin Fire Company in memory of Robert Smell, 194 Main St, Dublin, PA 18917.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date after the health crisis subsides.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Services
Quakertown, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020