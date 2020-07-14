1/1
Robert George Tierney
Robert G. Tierney of Chalfont passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. He was 78.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, and their three daughters, Christine Tierney, Susan Arnold (Matthew), and Samantha Herrmann (Todd), five grandchildren, Sydney, Lauren, James, Davis, and Mark, and his two brothers, George (Patricia) and Greg (Marylin).

Bob and Brenda recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Anne Tierney of Willow Grove, Pa. Bob attended Upper Moreland High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was recently honored by being inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame. After attending college he enjoyed a career as a sales engineer in the aerospace industry.

Above all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, coaching his daughters' sports teams, cruising, golfing, attending his grandchildrens activities, and vacationing with his family at the beach.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
