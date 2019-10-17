|
|
Robert H. Carsley Sr. of Hatfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 77.
He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Rodemich); father to Robert H., Jr. (Karen) and Paul C. (Denise); Pop Pop to Alysa and Ava; son of Josephine and William C. Brooks; and brother to William (Patricia) and Mark (Lynne).
Relatives and friends will be received after 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
His full obituary is available at the funeral home's web site below.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 17, 2019