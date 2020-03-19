|
|
Dr. Robert H. Kempes, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was 99.
Born Jan. 11, 1921 in Oak Park, Ill., Bob was the second child of Jacob and Ella Kempes. He graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois and received his Doctor of Ministry from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church. He started his ministry in Milwaukee, Wis. and then worked for the United Presbyterian Church's Program Agency from 1952 until his retirement in 1986.
Bob was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Scott and Polly Pierce; his sisters, Doris Surface and Ruth Hayes; and his daughter, Sue Ann Mountain.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Kempes (Claire), Richard Kempes (Deborah), and James Kempes (Lesley); his son-in-law, Rocky Mountain; his step-children, Eddee Daniel (Lynn), David Daniel (Martha), Donna Totton (Jeff), and Steven Daniel; 13 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, Pa., for the wonderful care and attention received by Dr. Kempes during the past seven years.
Services will be held privately.
Cheryle Hearn Funeral Services,
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 19, 2020