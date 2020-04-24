|
Robert H. Latimer of Dresher, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Caruno Latimer, and his children, Brad (Lizzy) and Dusty (Rob). He was the proud grandfather of Zooey and Ash, and is also survived by many other loving family members.
Bob was born in Lockesburg, Arkansas on Sept. 15, 1939, and attended the University of Arkansas. He loved his alma mater and was passionate about all University of Arkansas sports.
After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he married Joyce and they settled in Philadelphia, where he worked in the International and National Transportation Industry for over 40 years.
Bob enjoyed watching all sports and being up to date on current events in the news, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his loving grandchildren.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to be made in Bob's name to the Penn Memory Center, Philadelphia, at www.pennmemorycenter.org, or to the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, New York, N.Y., at www.callen-lorde.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 24, 2020