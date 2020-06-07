Robert Heath Mathers Sr., a lifetime resident of Willow Grove, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, with his wife and best friend for over 65 years, Joyce, by his side. He was 85.Robert was born Feb. 8, 1935 to William and Mildred (Heath) Mathers. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, William.He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Kapralick) Mathers, three children, Debora Mathers, Robert Jr. (Susan), and Cindy Swiski (Ed), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Robert grew up on Inman Terrace and attended Upper Moreland schools as did Joyce and his children. He graduated from Upper Moreland High School in 1953. He was an excellent athlete playing baseball and basketball for UMHS and was inducted into the Upper Moreland Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2005 for excellence in basketball. He remained active with his friends from Upper Moreland schools and they were regular Saturday evening dinner companions at local eateries.Robert started work as a postal carrier for Willow Grove Post Office. He knew many people on his route and was known to repair children's bikes along his route as well as deliver the mail. He moved to real estate, becoming a salesperson and office manager for Felte Real Estate in Willow Grove. He eventually opened Mathers Real Estate in Willow Grove. He sold a vast number of homes in the Montgomery County area and many family members and friends were mentored and worked for him, including his son Robert Jr., nephew William, and son-in-law Fran. He worked for Quinn and Wilson for several years and eventually retired from sales while at his son Robert's company, RHM Real Estate in Willow Grove.He was a longtime member of Willow Grove United Methodist Church. He and Joyce mentored the Youth Group for the Willow Grove United Methodist Church in the 1970s. He played and coached church league softball and basketball and was admired for his skill and teamwork. He was well known by the nickname "Biddy Mathers" to many a teammate and opponent.Bob was well known in the Willow Grove area as an excellent realtor, broker, and business owner. He gave back to the community in a quiet and unassuming way, hosting "A visit with Santa" over the holidays, and giving away turkey dinners yearly through local churches while owning his own business.Bob enjoyed camping in their RV. He was generous as well as humorous and remained an athlete well into adulthood. He enjoyed visits to his Ocean City, N.J. home. His grandchildren have fond memories of being "schooled" in the fine art of playing basketball with Pop pop. He loved following professional, college and high school basketball, which included his granddaughters' college teams over the last 10 years.There will be a memorial service at a later date when the family can gather and greet friends and community members safely.Donations may be made in his name to Willow Grove United Methodist Church, Appalachia Service Project Fund, 34 N. York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.John J. Bryers Funeral Home,Willow Grove