|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Quinn of Doylestown died suddenly on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was 87.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Supina) Quinn. They were happily married for over 60 years.
The son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Quinn, Bob worked for many years as a pharmaceutical sales representative and trainer. He graduated from West Chester University, played minor league baseball and was an avid tennis player until age 80.
He was very devoted to his wife and children. He sacrificed much to put all six of his children through college. Bob loved to laugh and was a great joke teller. Family was the center of his world.
Bob was a devout Catholic, who attended Mass every Sunday with special devotions to St. Jude.
Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Greg, Carol, Dave and wife, Erin, Steve and wife, Brenda, Larry, and Chris and wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Danny, Jessica, Julie, Brendon, Brenna, Connor, Max and Lauren; and his sister, Elizabeth Devine.
Bob was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Sean.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Olde St. Andrew Catholic Church, 133 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019