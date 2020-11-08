1/1
Robert H. Stiteler Jr.
Robert H. Stiteler Jr. of Southampton Estates passed away peacefully on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan (Gainer) Stiteler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald W. and his wife, Fran, and is also survived by a nephew, Donald W. Jr., a grandniece, Kendall, grandnephew, Christopher, many long-time friends and a beloved goddaughter, Laura E. Poust.

Bob was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Philadelphia to Robert H. Stiteler and Dorothy (Zeller) Stiteler. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, three of those years on the USS Macon. He worked for several years for the General Services Administration and then with the Social Security Administration until his retirement in 2009. He was a life member of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Co., serving as Captain for many years.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
