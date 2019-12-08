|
|
Robert "Bob" Harold Walters of Warminster passed away Dec. 4, 2019. He was 84.
Bob was born in Catawissa, Pa. to the late Edwin Francis and Elizabeth (James) Walters.
Bob was married to his late wife Elizabeth "Betty" Fitzgerald Walters who passed away in February 2007. They were married for 33 years.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers Charles Walters, Edwin Francis "Tucker" Walters, Jr., and Floyd Walters.
Bob is survived by his sister Margaret Elizabeth Walters, Warminster; his nephews Edwin Francis Walters III, Skippack, Pa., and Floyd Walters, Bloomsburg, Pa.; his nieces Margaret Knoebel (Walters) Elysburg, Pa., Mary Ann Marrara (Walters) Leland, North Carolina, Peggy Jane Parker (Walters) Los Angeles, Calif., and Nancy Voneida (Walters) Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; his Great nephews Matthew Walters, Skippack, Pa., Daniel Robert Walters, Skippack, Pa., Trevor Knoebel, Elysburg, Pa., Carl Anthony Marrara, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Floyd Paul Walters, and Patrick Walters, and his great niece Stacey Knoebel Mc Donald, Enola, Pa.
Bob proudly served in the Navy/Marines from 1954-1958 as a Corpsman/Medic 3rd Class. During his service he worked as the head trainer for the athletic teams from the Naval Academy Preparatory School "NAPS", in Bainbridge, MD. He graduated from Bloomsburg State Teacher's College (Bloomsburg University) in 1960 and earned his Master's Equivalency Degree from Penn State University. Bob worked as an Educator teaching third grade at Alta S. Leary School in Warminster from 1960-1990 (30 years). Bob was the "first man" ever hired in the history of Centennial School District to teach at the Primary Grade Level from 1-3. He was a ground-breaking and award-winning educator and taught his entire career at one school, Alta S. Leary.
After retiring from education in 1990, Bob started working part-time for his good friend Richie Walsh, at Richie's Bar & Grill, Warminster until retiring in 2018. After retiring from teaching in 1990, Bob and his wife Betty traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Islands. Bob loved the Eagles and for many years was a season ticket holder. Bob also thoroughly enjoyed having lunch with his sister Margaret and his extended family every weekend at all the local diners in Warminster. All the dinner owners knew Bob by name.
Bob was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church for 50 Years, he was a 32nd Mason and a member of W.K. Bray Lodge, Hatboro, for 50 years, a proud and active Shriner for 50 years, and also a member of American Legion, Warminster Post, for 20 years.
Family and friends are invited to Bob's Life Celebration at St. Andrews United Methodist Church 999 York Road, Warminster, Pa 18974 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019. Bob's Funeral Service will also be held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Decker Funeral Home
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019