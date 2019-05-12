|
Robert "Robb" Harvey Platz of Ottsville, Pa., died May 2, 2019, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
He was the devoted and loving husband of Diana Restifo; beloved brother of Susan Tyson (Bill), Tim (Joan), PJ Jones (Warren), and Tom (Arona Gorgun); beloved uncle of Jennifer, Michael, Gabriella and Max; and great-uncle of Joy, Timmy and Sam.
Robb was dedicated to his work as maître d' of the Ferndale Inn, where he graciously and skillfully managed the front of the house for over 20 years. An "ordinary guy" who did extraordinary things, Robb once saved a restaurant customer from choking, and for decades was a steadfast "Big Brother" to local youth. He was named Big Brother of the Year in 2004.
Robb was fascinated by critters of all sorts, whether furry, feathered, scaly or finned. He was an avid angler, and devoted years to practicing the art of fly fishing. His happiest times were spent casting a line along a rippling stream or teaching a child how to fish.
A natural "ham", Robb enjoyed acting in local theater and later utilized his thespian flair as a professional horse show announcer. His distinctive coffee-rich voice and attention to detail in correct pronunciation were hallmarks of his years behind the microphone.
Robb lived the past 40 years on his beautiful property that straddles forest and field. He loved tending his home (built by his father) and was an avid gardener of vegetables, fruits and flowers.
Robb was a lifelong fan of the Phillies and the Eagles, an avid birder, a wonderful husband, and an all-around lovely human being. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 1, at 3648 Fretz Valley Rd. in Ottsville, Pa.
Donations may be made to Bucks County Trout Unlimited, Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019