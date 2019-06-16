|
Robert J. McVan, a lifelong resident of Doylestown passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday June 15, 2019.
He was the husband of Noreen McVan and the son of the late Martin P McVan and Anna Mae Coolen.
Following graduation from Central Bucks Highschool in1958, he served in the United States Navy working in Intelligence. He was a Warden's Assistant at Bucks County Prison after leaving the Navy.
He was employed by Mametal Industries and worked in Sales and Quality Control for 35 years. In 1972, Robert was elected to Doylestown Borough Council and served out a full term.
Robert was an avid reader, historian, and book collector. He loved Notre Dame and Philadelphia Sports. Robert particularly loved baseball and played for Central Bucks High School and the All Navy team. He even coached DAA little league baseball for a number of years.
Robert loved his Irish heritage. His annual St Paddy's day party was a huge event for him. He loved to celebrate and entertain with both his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Noreen he is survived by his daughters, Colleen McVan Wingate, Kelley McVan Liott, Erin McVan and son Sean McVan. Grandchildren, Kelsey, Carley and Anthony.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m on Tuesday, June 18th, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, where friends may call from 10 a.m., until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Doylestown Health Hospice, c/o Development Office, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
