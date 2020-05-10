|
|
Robert J. Power, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. He was 81 and the beloved husband of the late Virginia C. Power.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Elva Power.
Bob was employed as Jack Thompson's first sales person at Thompson Toyota, having given 35+ years as a salesperson and courtesy driver for the Thompson Organization, including helping to open Thompson Lexus prior to his retirement.
Robert had been a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Doylestown.
He enjoyed watching all of his hometown sports teams: the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and Sixers, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was kind, friendly and loving, without a mean bone in his body and would give you the shirt off of his back.
He was the devoted father of Chris Power, his wife, Lori, and Eric Power, and the loving grandfather of Avery, Campbell, Olivia and Brayden Power.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. Interment was private.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020