Robert "Bob" Kegel of Horsham, Pa. passed away at Abington Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 81.
Bob was born in Camden, N.J. on April 6, 1938 to the late Charles and Florence (Reeve) Kegel. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1956 before moving to Horsham to be the used car manager at C&C Ford in Horsham. It was then that he met his wife of 50 years, Patricia. It was love at first sight on a fateful afternoon at Dutch's Diner in Horsham (now Lancer's).
Bob built a long and successful career in the automobile industry, was well known and liked at Old York Road Country Club at which he was a member of for 41 years, and often complained about walking his dog, which he secretly really loved every second of. He liked to play baseball, basketball, golf and cause some occasional mischief with his friends.
Bob worked hard, lived hard and to the fullest, and was grateful for everything he had. He loved his wife, his children and his family. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles and was patiently waiting for the next season. He will truly be missed by everyone he knew.
Along with his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his children, Jason Kegel, Tara Cox (Rich), and Sherri Orton; a stepdaughter, Tricia Harold; grandchildren, Aidan, Ethan, Sydney, Alexandra, Victoria, Holly, Steven, Charity, Tiffany, and Michael; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Dodulik and Bonnie Wayne.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002, where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 20, 2019