Robert L. Adams Jr. of Huntingdon Valley, formerly of Fox Chase, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
He was the devoted father of Ryan J. Adams, and is survived by a sister, Marianne Chistiansen, a brother, Joe Adams and sister-in-law, Maryann Finegan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the husband of the late Rosemary (Finegan) and the late Joan Flanagan.
Robert graduated the Class of 1947 at North Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the City of Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Saint Cecilia's Catholic Church, 535 Rhawn St., Philadelphia, PA 19111, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the veterans .
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2019