Robert L. Clark, of Doylestown, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was 59.
Robbie was born in Abington, Pa., and was a son of the late Lillian and the Honorable Ward F. Clark.
Robbie attended Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown and later graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC with a degree in Criminal Justice. Robbie was employed as a Juvenile Probation Officer for Bucks County for 20 years.
In his free time, Robbie enjoyed sports, hiking, nature and spending time with friends and family. Robbie was very proud of his sports life – from playing football at CB West for a State Championship team, to dabbling in college lacrosse (really who dabbles at the college level?), to playing Ultimate Frisbee much longer than his aging knees and legs should have allowed. Robbie was also quite the collector - beer cans, baseball cards, plates, bowls, action figures - lots of stuff but we digress. Most importantly, Robbie loved to make others laughand boy did he ever! He possessed a marvelous sense of humor that matched his quick wit with an effortless ability to play to the crowd. These are the best memories!
Robbie will be dearly missed by his six siblings, Ward F. Clark Jr. (Susan), Stephen Clark, Ashley Rios, Amy Clark, Beth Mulford (William), Stephanie Clark; and his stepmother, Jonnye Clark, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will host a celebration of Robbie's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to The Mike Pettine Foundation, 36 Heritage Lane, New Britain, PA 18901 or online https://mikepettinefoundation.org/our-projects/
