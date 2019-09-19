|
Robert L. Hetzel of Warminster passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was 85.
Robert was the loving husband of the late Anne "Nancy" (Simister) Hetzel, with whom he shared almost 60 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son of the late Albert J. and Virginia (Schwakopf) Hetzel.
Robert was a graduate of North Catholic High School and an alumnus of Drexel University. He proudly served in the United States Army and was an electrical design engineer working for nuclear power plants for many years.
Robert is survived by his five children, Terry Hildebrandt (Greg), Patty Longenecker (the late Patrick), Joe Hetzel (Kathy), Jeannie Schoener (Bill), and Tom Hetzel (Becky); 11 grandchildren, Michelle, Peter, Lauren (Zeke), Nicole, Billy (BJ), Brian, Kelly, Tim, Nora, Jessica, and Bitsy; and his sister, Sister Marie Albert, SSJ.
In addition to his wife, parents, and son-in-law, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Albert P. Hetzel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Road, Hatboro, and are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will immediately follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Catholic Alumni Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7005, Philadelphia, PA 19149.
