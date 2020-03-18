Home

Schneider Funeral Home
Robert L. Johnson Obituary
Robert L. Johnson, formerly of Ivyland, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 83.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joanne M. Johnson, with whom he shared over 53 years of marriage.

Bob was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Howard and Adele Johnson.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, after which he was a barber for over 55 years, affectionately known as "Bob the Barber," and retiring at the age of 80.

He enjoyed helping his wife around the house and loved being surrounded by his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his five sons, Robert (Rachel), Gregory, Charles (Eilleen), Michael (Krystal), and Brian (Melissa); six grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Lauren, Marissa, Devin and Everly; a brother, Charles Johnson; and a large loving family and many friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Bob's funeral service and burial are pending and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 18, 2020
