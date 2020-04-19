|
Robert L. Teat, of Rushland, Pa., died on April 14, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. Born in Buckingham, Pa. Robert was a lifelong Bucks County resident. He was 80.
Robert is a graduate of Council Rock High School and a retired Truck Driver and a delivery driver for Davis Feed Mill. He was an avid baseball and softball coach, player and supporter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. Robert was happy at his cabin in Potter County and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Robert is the son of the late William and Eunice Peterson Teat and brother of the late Mae Verna Still.
He is survived by his longtime partner Donna Sugden and his daughters, Dawn M. Teat (Betuel Pineda) and Nicole Teat. He is the proud grandfather of Jacob and Tristen Pineda.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Eula Teat, Ernestine Hopkins, William (Mary) Teat, Brenda (Wayne) Sudler, Victor (Phyllis) Teat, Henry (Norma) Teat and Paul (Joanne) Teat and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services and interment in Mt. Gilead Cemetery were held at the convenience of the family.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
swartzgivnish.com/obituaries
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020