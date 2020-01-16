Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert L. Vasey Obituary
Robert L. Vasey of Lambertville, N.J. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, N.J. He was 83.

Born and raised in Lumberville, Pa., Bob was a longtime Lambertville resident.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08530, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Carversville Cemetery, Carversville, Pa.

Donations in Bob's name may be made to the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Lambertville, NJ 08530.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020
