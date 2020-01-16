|
Robert L. Vasey of Lambertville, N.J. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, N.J. He was 83.
Born and raised in Lumberville, Pa., Bob was a longtime Lambertville resident.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08530, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Carversville Cemetery, Carversville, Pa.
Donations in Bob's name may be made to the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Lambertville, NJ 08530.
For his complete obituary, visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, Lambertville, N.J.
www.vhmfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020