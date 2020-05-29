Robert M. Hudock
Robert M. Hudock, "Bones," of Warminster, Pa. died Monday, May 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Born in Hazleton, Pa., Bob was the beloved son of the late Marcella (Gallagher) and Michael Hudock.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan (Mullen), and was a loving brother to his sisters, Marcella Wolf and the late Sally Cavanaugh. He was the loving father of Sheila (Ed), Robert Jr. (Liz) and Joan (Mike), cherished Pop Pop of Megan, Kristy, Brittany, Katie, Michael and Colin, and great grandfather of Zachary, Bryden, Hailey, Kylie and Kevin. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Hazleton High School in 1951, he went on to join the U.S. Army. After the Army he moved to Hatboro and spent 28 years at Fischer and Porter Company, where he met his beloved wife. He then went on to work at SD Davis for the next 12 years. He had many titles and succeeded in all, and the best at being a Husband, Father and Pop Pop.

After retirement he and his wife Joan moved to Davenport, Fla., where they resided for 15 years before returning to Warminster.

Even after developing Dementia, Bob never forgot to ask you, "Where are you from?" Which always led to "I am from Hazleton," and from there he would find out about your whole life, which he was sincerely interested in.

Unfortunately, due to our current situation, we will be having a private immediate family only service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2020.
