Robert M. Shaw Jr., "Buzz," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home in Alloway, N.J. He was 77.

He formerly resided in Warminster, Pa., and was born and raised in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia.

Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Shaw Sr. and Helen V. Shaw, and his first wife, Barbara E. Shaw.

He is survived by his wife Linda, her daughter Julie Hiles, son-in-law Joe Hiles, and granddaughter Savannah Hiles, and his sons Matthew and Scott, grandaughter Alexandra, and grandson Jakeb.

Buzz worked for 30 years for Bell of Pennsylvania. He then worked for the Warminster Township Parks & Recreation dept., and his last job was as a maintenance worker at the Bucks County Skating Rink in Warminster.

Buzz enjoyed playing baseball and was a highly respected little league manager for over 30 years. He was very much involved in church activities and loved building train platforms for his vast train collection.

An informal private celebration of life gathering will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Warminster Baseball/Softball Assoc., 1100 Veterans Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 7, 2020.
