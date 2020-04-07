|
Mr. Robert Michael Cisik of Doylestown passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was 81.
Bob was born in Pottstown, Pa. He taught music in the Utica New York School District and performed with the Utica Symphony Orchestra before moving back to the Montgomery County area, where he taught in the Wissahickon School District for 30 years. He made a commitment to music which spanned the entirety of his life.
By the age of 13, Bob was playing music professionally as a saxophonist, an early testament to his talent. He performed with the Johnny Haas Polka Band, the Pottstown Band and even filled in with the Tommy Dorsey Band when it played at the Sunnybrook Ballroom in Pottstown. Later, Bob would answer the call to duty by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He auditioned for the Air Force Norad Command Band, where he won the position of first chair. The band performed on the Ed Sullivan Show and all over the United States. After leaving the Air Force, Bob earned a Bachelor's of Music and a Master's degree in Performance on clarinet at West Chester University.
Throughout his years as an educator, Bob demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession by consistently setting high standards for his students, encouraging them to do their best. While at Wissahickon he taught middle school band, elementary band, strings and elementary choirs.
After retirement, Bob continued to play in music groups—as he did throughout his career—becoming one of Philadelphia's top Klezmer clarinetists. He would perform not only at celebratory functions, but also at nursing and retirement facilities, where his music brought comfort to those who needed it most.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marcia Margolis Cisik, and his son, Nick.
Due to Covid-19, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bob's life will be held later this year at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Robert Cisik's name to the Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad St., 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or at www.philorch.org.
Please email Nick at [email protected] for details.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 7, 2020