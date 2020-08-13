1/1
Robert Mitchell Jr.
Robert Mitchell Jr. went home to be with the Lord on August 10th, 2020. He was 82. Robert (Bob) is survived by his wife of 55 years, Agnes, and their four children Robert, William (Colleen), Elizabeth (Robert) and Bruce (Amanda); five grandchildren-Bailey, Bryan, Adam, Emma, and Ella.

Bob was born in Philadelphia to Robert Sr. and Elva Mitchell, along with his younger brother, Paul. He graduated from Central High School and attended the Reformed Episcopal Church of the Atonement, Germantown, Pa.

Bob received a B.S in Construction Management at John Brown University and enjoyed his work as a Construction Project Manager at Seltzer Adm. and Cost Estimating Engineer at L.F. Driscoll on many prominent projects in the Tri-State area. Post retirement, he served as the accountant for Mitchell's Auto Service.

Bob served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 6 years during the 1960's.

He had a deep and abiding faith and love for our Lord Jesus Christ. He was active in volunteering in Sunday School, Boys' Brigade, and on the board of Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, Philadelphia.

His greatest joys were spending time with his children and grandchildren, gardening, carpentry, home improvements, reading, all things finance and vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

The viewing will be held inside Hilltown Baptist Church on Aug 15th at 9:30-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The service, following the viewing will be held graveside at the Hilltown Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 13, 2020.
